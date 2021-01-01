 Loading…

Hybrid

Duct Tape

by Shango

Shango Cannabis Flower Duct Tape

About this product

About this brand

About this strain

Duct Tape

Duct Tape
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Created by Archive Seed Bank, Duct Tape is a cross between Original Glue (GG#4) and Do-Si-Dos. The result has even more frost, flavor, and potency than its trichome-drenched parents. With the gassy, piney, and chocolate aromas of Original Glue (GG#4) and the incense and hash notes of Do-Si-Dos, Duct Tape has a big flavor and smell. The high produces full body and mind effects, making this a perfect strain for anyone seeking relaxation.

