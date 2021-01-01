 Loading…

Sativa

Inzane In The Membrane

by Shango

Shango Cannabis Flower Inzane In The Membrane

About this product

About this brand

About this strain

Inzane In The Membrane

Inzane In The Membrane
Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Limonene
  Caryophyllene

Regarded as a high-yielding, potent powerhouse from Ethos Genetics, Inzane In The Membrane is a sativa with mysterious genetics. Frosty lime-green buds are covered in orange pistils and put off a loud lemon citrus aroma that blasts through the bag. Great for any connoisseur of cerebral highs, this strain will get you moving.

