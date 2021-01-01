 Loading…

Hybrid

Orange Juice

by Shango

Shango Cannabis Flower Orange Juice

About this product

About this brand

About this strain

Orange Juice

Orange Juice
Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene

Orange Juice, bred by Gage Green Genetics, mixes one of their staple strains Joseph (Underdog OG bag seed) with a cross of California Orange and OG Kush. An indica-driven hybrid, Orange Juice erupts with a blast of orange and lemon notes that combine with diesel undertones to create an inviting aroma and a mouthful of sweet earthy citrus. The effects of Orange Juice are relatively balanced, producing a relaxed body with a happy and uplifted head buzz.

