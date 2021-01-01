 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. White Nightmare
Sativa

White Nightmare

by Shango

Write a review
Shango Cannabis Flower White Nightmare

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Shango Logo
n/a

About this strain

White Nightmare

White Nightmare
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream’s soaring sativa effects and fruity flavors collide with White Moonshine’s resinous coat of milky trichomes to produce White Nightmare. The sativa-dominant hybrid brings a forceful, sweet aroma of berries and Haze. The flavor stays true to its Blue Dream genetics but with an earthy, hash-like aftertaste. White Nightmare generates a stimulating stream of euphoria and bliss that elevates the mood and brings with it a comfortable, relaxing body high.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review