Hybrid

Wookies

by Shango

Shango Cannabis Flower Wookies

About this product

About this brand

About this strain

Wookies

Wookies
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Wookies is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with The White and Chemdawg 91. Wookies produces euphoric and relaxing effects that promote creativity. This strain is known for having a flavorful terpene profile that is minty and musky. Wookies is not to be confused with Wookie – an entirely different strain with different lineage.

