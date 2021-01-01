 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. 9 lb Hammer Pre-Roll 1g
Indica

9 lb Hammer Pre-Roll 1g

by Shannon's Best Buds

Shannon's Best Buds Cannabis Pre-rolls 9 lb Hammer Pre-Roll 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

This heavy-hitting Indica will give you couch lock, so it's recommended to smoke this at night. Earthy and fruity flavors will ground you. Good for pain and nausea.

About this brand

About this strain

9 lb Hammer

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

9 Pound Hammer, also known as "9 Pound Hammer" and "Nine Pound Hammer," is an indica marijuana strain created by JinxProof Genetics that crosses GooberryHells OG, and Jack the Ripper. These dense buds are coated in resin, offering sweet grape and lime flavors. 9 Pound Hammer hosts a terpene profile abundant in myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene with THC levels ranging between 17-21%. Effects can be heavy and long-lasting, making this strain useful for pain and stress relief. Best grown indoors, 9 Pound Hammer flowers between 50-60 days and will deliver high yields.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

