Bubblegum Kush
by Shannon's Best BudsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Bubblegum Kush is an 80% indica bred by Bulldog Seeds. An 80% Indica that has that bubble gum aroma with hints of pine will help with sleep issues, anxiety and depression. Think couch lock.
About this brand
Shannon's Best Buds
About this strain
Bubblegum Kush
Bubblegum Kush, also known as "Bubble Gum Kush," is an 80% indica marijuana strain from Bulldog Seeds in the Netherlands, Bubblegum Kush is a cross between Bubble Gum and an undisclosed Kush. An easy-to-grow plant that produces huge yields of frosty, resinous buds, it is popular with growers and hash-makers alike. Bubblegum Kush has a sour smell and flavor, and with a THC content in the 18% range, this indica will leave users fully relaxed and glued to the couch.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.