Indica

Bubblegum Kush

by Shannon's Best Buds

Bubblegum Kush

About this product

Bubblegum Kush is an 80% indica bred by Bulldog Seeds. An 80% Indica that has that bubble gum aroma with hints of pine will help with sleep issues, anxiety and depression. Think couch lock.

About this brand

About this strain

Bubblegum Kush

Bubblegum Kush

Bubblegum Kush, also known as "Bubble Gum Kush," is an 80% indica marijuana strain from Bulldog Seeds in the Netherlands, Bubblegum Kush is a cross between Bubble Gum and an undisclosed Kush. An easy-to-grow plant that produces huge yields of frosty, resinous buds, it is popular with growers and hash-makers alike. Bubblegum Kush has a sour smell and flavor, and with a THC content in the 18% range, this indica will leave users fully relaxed and glued to the couch.

