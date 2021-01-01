Captain's Cake
A favorite Indica hybrid founded by our flower father's in Maine is known for it's balance of calming the body, easing pain and keeping your mind focused. Delicious citrus, sweet, sour and berry flavors.
Captain’s Cake by The Captain’s Connection is a hybrid cross between Girl Scout Cookies and White Fire Alien OG. With bright citrus terpenes on the nose and palate, and a sweet doughy earth aroma, Captain’s Cake is a crowd-pleaser with enjoyable relaxing effects. This strain is euphoric and easy on the limbs in small doses, but can get rather sedating with heavy consumption. Enjoy the laid-back energy of Captain’s Cake into the evening to set you up for a good night’s rest.
