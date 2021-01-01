Created by Humboldt Seed Organization, Chocolate Mint OG crosses Emerald OG with the famous Grandaddy Purple. Much like its parents, this strain has big dense buds. With a name as enticing as it sounds, deep flavors and aromas surround Chocolate Mint OG with its notes of chocolate, mint, pine, and spice. The exceptionally potent high is balanced, making this a great strain for experienced smokers who are read to take off.