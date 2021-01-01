 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Chocolate Mint Pre-Roll 1g
Hybrid

Chocolate Mint Pre-Roll 1g

by Shannon's Best Buds

Write a review
Shannon's Best Buds Cannabis Pre-rolls Chocolate Mint Pre-Roll 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

80 % Indica, 20 % Sativa. Parents are Emerald OG Kush and Granddaddy Purple. A nice night time elixir for pain and sleep.

About this brand

Shannon's Best Buds Logo

About this strain

Chocolate Mint OG

Chocolate Mint OG
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Humulene
  3. Limonene

Created by Humboldt Seed Organization, Chocolate Mint OG crosses Emerald OG with the famous Grandaddy Purple. Much like its parents, this strain has big dense buds. With a name as enticing as it sounds, deep flavors and aromas surround Chocolate Mint OG with its notes of chocolate, mint, pine, and spice. The exceptionally potent high is balanced, making this a great strain for experienced smokers who are read to take off. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review