Chocolate Mint Pre-Roll 1g
by Shannon's Best BudsWrite a review
About this product
80 % Indica, 20 % Sativa. Parents are Emerald OG Kush and Granddaddy Purple. A nice night time elixir for pain and sleep.
About this brand
Shannon's Best Buds
About this strain
Chocolate Mint OG
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
- Limonene
Created by Humboldt Seed Organization, Chocolate Mint OG crosses Emerald OG with the famous Grandaddy Purple. Much like its parents, this strain has big dense buds. With a name as enticing as it sounds, deep flavors and aromas surround Chocolate Mint OG with its notes of chocolate, mint, pine, and spice. The exceptionally potent high is balanced, making this a great strain for experienced smokers who are read to take off.
