 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Galactic Punch Pre-Roll 1g

Galactic Punch Pre-Roll 1g

by Shannon's Best Buds

Write a review
Shannon's Best Buds Cannabis Pre-rolls Galactic Punch Pre-Roll 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

To those who loved the Galactic Punch we had this past month, this new pheno has different parents which give off different characteristics. GP10 is a cross of Purple Punch ,(which gives this bud its flavor and smell), and Ms. Universe 10, which is a Sativa Hybrid, (has more of a vanilla mixed with hash aroma), which is good for ADHD/ADD. With the Purple Punch and Ms. Universe at work together, Galactic Punch 10 is a flavorful healer for pain and stress without giving you couch lock.

About this brand

Shannon's Best Buds Logo

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review