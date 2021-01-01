Galactic Punch Pre-Roll 1g
About this product
To those who loved the Galactic Punch we had this past month, this new pheno has different parents which give off different characteristics. GP10 is a cross of Purple Punch ,(which gives this bud its flavor and smell), and Ms. Universe 10, which is a Sativa Hybrid, (has more of a vanilla mixed with hash aroma), which is good for ADHD/ADD. With the Purple Punch and Ms. Universe at work together, Galactic Punch 10 is a flavorful healer for pain and stress without giving you couch lock.
About this brand
Shannon's Best Buds
