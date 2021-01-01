Gelonade Cartridge 0.5g
by Shannon's Best BudsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
A mix of "Larry Bird", aka Gelato and Lemon Tree, this Cannabis Cup Winner is a popular hit! Sativa heavy, it will give you the motivation you need to get through the day!
About this brand
Shannon's Best Buds
About this strain
Gelonade
Gelonade is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Tree with Gelato #41. Gelonade produces tingly and uplifting effects that will make you feel like a social butterfly. This strain features mostly sweet flavors like fruity citrus and vanilla. Gelonade is a popular strain in California. Medical marijuana patients this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with pain and anxiety.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.