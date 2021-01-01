 Loading…

Sativa

Ghost Train Haze Cartridge 1g

by Shannon's Best Buds

Ghost Train Haze Cartridge 1g

About this product

This is a Sativa you may want to micro dose on throughout the day. Definitely not a good choice for night time unless you plan on staying up late. High doses may give you a euphoric feeling, which could then slow you down to couch lock mode, but it would take a lot even to an experienced endocannabinoid system.

About this brand

About this strain

Ghost Train Haze

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Unlike typical sativas, Ghost Train Haze grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss, but patients prone to anxiety should steer clear of this heavy-hitter. Low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more. Ghost Train Haze is a suitable outdoor strain for warm climates and has a 65 to 80 day flowering time indoors.

