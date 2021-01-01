Sativa
Lilly White Rosin 1g
Shannon's Best Buds
About this product
Lilly White is a rare sativa hybrid that is helpful with depression and inflammation.
About this brand
Shannon's Best Buds
About this strain
Lilly
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Lilly is a sativa marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Lilly - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
