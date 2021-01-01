 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Lilly White Rosin 1g
Sativa

Lilly White Rosin 1g

by Shannon's Best Buds

Write a review
Shannon's Best Buds Concentrates Solventless Lilly White Rosin 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Lilly White is a rare sativa hybrid that is helpful with depression and inflammation.

About this brand

Shannon's Best Buds Logo

About this strain

Lilly

Lilly
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Lilly is a sativa marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Lilly - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review