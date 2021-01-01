Orange Diesel Pre-Roll 1g
Giddy up on this Sativa strain if you have chronic pain, depression and stress as this one leaves all of those negative vibes behind, keeps you calm and motivates you at the same time. Enjoy citrus, earthy, skunky flavors and smells from this beauty!
Shannon's Best Buds
Orange Diesel
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Orange Diesel, or Agent D, is a sativa-dominant hybrid that combines Sour Diesel and TGA Seeds’ Agent Orange. This lineage is evident in Orange Diesel’s sweet citrus flavor which is accented by a subtle diesel aftertaste. Sativa-lovers will appreciate the sharp sense of energy and focus that Orange Diesel delivers, and these effects may be helpful for patients treating ADD/ADHD, fatigue, and stress.
