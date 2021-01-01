 Loading…

Hybrid

Orange Diesel Pre-Roll 1g

by Shannon's Best Buds

Shannon's Best Buds Cannabis Pre-rolls Orange Diesel Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

Giddy up on this Sativa strain if you have chronic pain, depression and stress as this one leaves all of those negative vibes behind, keeps you calm and motivates you at the same time. Enjoy citrus, earthy, skunky flavors and smells from this beauty!

About this brand

About this strain

Orange Diesel

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Orange Diesel, or Agent D, is a sativa-dominant hybrid that combines Sour Diesel and TGA Seeds’ Agent Orange. This lineage is evident in Orange Diesel’s sweet citrus flavor which is accented by a subtle diesel aftertaste. Sativa-lovers will appreciate the sharp sense of energy and focus that Orange Diesel delivers, and these effects may be helpful for patients treating ADD/ADHD, fatigue, and stress.

