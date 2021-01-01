Red Dragon
by Shannon's Best BudsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
A strong Sativa (60%) good for depression, pain, insomnia, inflammation, mood disorders and nausea. The terpenes making all this happen are Myrcene, Caryophyllene and Limonene. Even though the THC level only gets as high as 20%, it has the reputation for being a strong hitter.
About this brand
Shannon's Best Buds
About this strain
Red Dragon
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Red Dragon is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing South American with Afghani. Red Dragon produces happy and uplifting effects with a sweet and fruity aroma. However, some consumers say this strain makes them feel quite paranoid, so take caution with Red Dragon if you're prone to anxiety. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. Growers say Red Dragon is best grown indoors and has a flowering time of 8-10 weeks.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.