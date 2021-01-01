 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Scott's OG Pre-Roll 1g
Hybrid

Scott's OG Pre-Roll 1g

by Shannon's Best Buds

Write a review
Shannon's Best Buds Cannabis Pre-rolls Scott's OG Pre-Roll 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Enjoy lemon, sweet and grassy flavors as it aids in easing anxiety and sleep. As a 70 % Indica, you may want to use this strain at night before bed.

About this brand

Shannon's Best Buds Logo

About this strain

Scott's OG

Scott's OG
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Scott’s OG is an indica-dominant hybrid strain bred by Rare Dankness Seeds, who crossed Triangle Kush with their Rare Dankness #1 to create this prominent OG variety. Designed with the veteran in mind, Scott’s OG has potently euphoric effects that a novice or occasional consumer might find jarring. A thick blanket of crystal trichomes covers its buds like a fur coat, which should serve as a warning of this strain’s intense effects. True to its OG heritage, Scott’s OG gives off an earthy, sour aroma that is sweetened by citrusy lemon flavors.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review