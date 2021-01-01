 Loading…

Sativa

Strawberry Cartridge 0.5g

by Shannon's Best Buds

About this product

A helper with fatigue and depression, this Sativa will give you what you need for energy during the day!

About this brand

About this strain

Strawberry

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Strawberry is a sativa marijuana strain originating from the Netherlands. This strain produces effects that are uplifting and relaxing. Strawberry is a popular choice for those prone to anxiety due to its stress-relieving qualities. Medical marijuana patients choose Strawberry for reducing physical and mental pain. Growers say this strain grows well both indoors and outdoors and has a 9 week flowering time.

