Strawberry Cartridge 0.5g
by Shannon's Best BudsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
A helper with fatigue and depression, this Sativa will give you what you need for energy during the day!
About this brand
Shannon's Best Buds
About this strain
Strawberry
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Strawberry is a sativa marijuana strain originating from the Netherlands. This strain produces effects that are uplifting and relaxing. Strawberry is a popular choice for those prone to anxiety due to its stress-relieving qualities. Medical marijuana patients choose Strawberry for reducing physical and mental pain. Growers say this strain grows well both indoors and outdoors and has a 9 week flowering time.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.