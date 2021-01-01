Super Silver Haze
by Shannon's Best BudsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
This love child of Skunk, Northern Lights and Haze is bred by Green HouseSeeds. Taking first prize at theHigh Times Cannabis Cup for three consecutive years in 1997, 1998 and 1999 this sticky sativa blend has also won multiple awards at the High Times HarvestFestival. Super Silver Haze is stimulating and known to give your body a boost with a burst of energy that will last all day. Perfect for those who are seeking a remedy for lack of appetite, nausea or for melting stress away.
About this brand
Shannon's Best Buds
About this strain
Super Silver Haze
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Super Silver Haze is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Green House Seeds. It was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Super Silver Haze is made by crossing Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky strain that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.