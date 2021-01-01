Trainwreck Cartridge 0.5g
About this product
An 80 % Sativa that helps to relieve chronic pain, migraines, inflammation, PTSD, Bipolar Disorder, anxiety, depression and muscle spasms. The list goes on!
About this brand
Shannon's Best Buds
About this strain
Trainwreck
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers tend to finish early when growing outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest after 8 weeks.
