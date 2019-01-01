 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
10 Assorted EMPTY Retail Ready Medical Marijuana Clamshells by Shatter Labels

Step up your packaging game with our original child-resistant and retail ready clamshells! Featuring an original full color and foil design by Shatter Labels Each pack contains an assortment from all our available designs, if you'd like a specific design just search "Shatter Labels Clamshells" in Amazon to view all our options! We do our best to send an even mix of everything. 2.75 x 3.75" Inserts with heavy duty plastic clamshells. Fitted with a 0.5 x 3" mold that fits 1.0ml carts. Carts in 0.5ml sizes work best when used with stoppers DOES NOT INCLUDE CARTRIDGES Save money by ordering in bulk quantities! Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders

ShatterLabelsStore.com operates in full compliance with all applicable state and local laws. ShatterLabelsStore.com is not a dispensary and does not sell Marijuana. ShatterLabels.com is a service that helps cannabis investors and entrepreneurs to design, brand, print and create state approve packaging for the cannabis industry worldwide.