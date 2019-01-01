 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
10 Black Market Boys EMPTY King Sized Pre-roll Boxes Display Packaging PRB-002

by Shatter Labels

About this product

10 x EMPTY Black Market Boys "Thicc Sticks" H 4" x W 2.75" x D 0.75" King Size Pre-roll Boxes. Includes foldable inserts Step up your packaging game with our original pre-roll packaging, designed and printed by Shatter Labels EMPTY BOXES - DOES NOT CONTAIN ANY THC PRODUCT Proudly display your goods with these professionally printed boxes. Printed with high end matte, spot uv and foil features! Custom printing available, Contact us for more information.

About this brand

ShatterLabelsStore.com operates in full compliance with all applicable state and local laws. ShatterLabelsStore.com is not a dispensary and does not sell Marijuana. ShatterLabels.com is a service that helps cannabis investors and entrepreneurs to design, brand, print and create state approve packaging for the cannabis industry worldwide.