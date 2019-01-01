10 EMPTY Black Market Boys Hoodie Goodies 5 x 7 Mylar Bags for Edibles MB-010
by Shatter LabelsWrite a review
$24.99MSRP
About this product
10 x EMPTY Black Market Boys Mylar Bags 5 x 7" Step up your packaging game with our original mylar bags Featuring an original design by Shatter Labels Proudly display your edible goods with these professional mylar bags Custom printing available, Contact us for more information.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Shatter Labels
ShatterLabelsStore.com operates in full compliance with all applicable state and local laws. ShatterLabelsStore.com is not a dispensary and does not sell Marijuana. ShatterLabels.com is a service that helps cannabis investors and entrepreneurs to design, brand, print and create state approve packaging for the cannabis industry worldwide.