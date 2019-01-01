 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. 10 EMPTY Black Market Boys Premium Pre-roll Mylar Bags Smell Proof Light Proof Baggies 2.25 x 6.5 MB

by Shatter Labels

$19.99MSRP

About this product

Shatter Labels 2.25 x 6.5" Pre-roll Mylar Bags Step up your packaging game with our original mylar bags. Featuring an original Black Market Boys design by Shatter Labels Smell proof and light proof zipper style pouch with tear off tab Proudly display and market your product with these professional mylar bags Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders

About this brand

Shatter Labels Logo
ShatterLabelsStore.com operates in full compliance with all applicable state and local laws. ShatterLabelsStore.com is not a dispensary and does not sell Marijuana. ShatterLabels.com is a service that helps cannabis investors and entrepreneurs to design, brand, print and create state approve packaging for the cannabis industry worldwide.