  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Concentrate storage
  5. 10 REAPER EXTRACTS Concentrate Blister Packs Childproof Resistant Packaging BP-025

10 REAPER EXTRACTS Concentrate Blister Packs Childproof Resistant Packaging BP-025

by Shatter Labels

Shatter Labels Storage Concentrate Storage 10 REAPER EXTRACTS Concentrate Blister Packs Childproof Resistant Packaging BP-025

$18.99MSRP

About this product

[10 BLISTER PACKS ONLY] Choose your option carefully if you need empty blisters or if you need envelopes included with your order! 4.5 x 7" overall size. Minor assembly and adhesive (not included) required. Featuring an original full color and foil design by Shatter Labels. 2.25 x 3.5" molded plastic casings that fit our standard Shatter Labels #1 size envelopes. Use a strong adhesive to meet child resistant regulations. Step up your packaging game with our original Shatter Labels blister packs! Please choose your option carefully if you need Shatter Packs included with your order! [EMPTY BLISTERS] DOES NOT INCLUDE ACTIVE PRODUCTS. Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

About this brand

Shatter Labels Logo
ShatterLabelsStore.com operates in full compliance with all applicable state and local laws. ShatterLabelsStore.com is not a dispensary and does not sell Marijuana. ShatterLabels.com is a service that helps cannabis investors and entrepreneurs to design, brand, print and create state approve packaging for the cannabis industry worldwide.