100 x High Quality Pre-Cut Strain Flavor Stickers. Round 1" Size Featuring an original flavor desig
$19.99MSRP
100 x High Quality Pre-Cut Strain Flavor Stickers. Round 1" Size Featuring an original flavor design by Shatter Labels Small 1" size, convenient for many applications such as jars, envelopes, containers and more! Best used in combination with our extract envelopes! Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Samples of custom work included with all orders
Shatter Labels
ShatterLabelsStore.com operates in full compliance with all applicable state and local laws. ShatterLabelsStore.com is not a dispensary and does not sell Marijuana. ShatterLabels.com is a service that helps cannabis investors and entrepreneurs to design, brand, print and create state approve packaging for the cannabis industry worldwide.