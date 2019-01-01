25 CINEX Strain Concentrate Envelopes by Shatter Labels #287
by Shatter LabelsWrite a review
$19.99MSRP
About this product
Shatter Labels 2.25 x 3.5" #1 Coin Envelopes Available in quantities of 25, 50, 100 and 250 Full color prints on glossy card stock Featuring an original design by Shatter Labels High Quality Stock, Best used in combination with wax paper Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders. Custom printing available, Contact us for more information.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Shatter Labels
ShatterLabelsStore.com operates in full compliance with all applicable state and local laws. ShatterLabelsStore.com is not a dispensary and does not sell Marijuana. ShatterLabels.com is a service that helps cannabis investors and entrepreneurs to design, brand, print and create state approve packaging for the cannabis industry worldwide.