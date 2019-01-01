About this product
Step up your packaging game with our Original Plug series of concentrate packaging! 25 x Shatter Packs: 1.5 x 2" Standard SD Card Size Take your display packaging to the next level! All of our products are shipped empty Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders! Custom printing available, Contact us for more information
Shatter Labels
Shatter Labels
ShatterLabelsStore.com operates in full compliance with all applicable state and local laws. ShatterLabelsStore.com is not a dispensary and does not sell Marijuana. ShatterLabels.com is a service that helps cannabis investors and entrepreneurs to design, brand, print and create state approve packaging for the cannabis industry worldwide.