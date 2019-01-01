25 The Dude Extracts Mini Skinny Tip Window Display Concentrate Boxes VB-008
by Shatter LabelsWrite a review
$24.99MSRP
About this product
25 x Display (H) 3.5 x (W) 1.5 x (D) 0.50" Boxes with exclusive foil print by Shatter Labels Take your display packaging to the next level! Open window design to store and proudly display your tank product! Designed and manufactured by Shatter Labels Custom printing available, Contact us for more information.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Shatter Labels
ShatterLabelsStore.com operates in full compliance with all applicable state and local laws. ShatterLabelsStore.com is not a dispensary and does not sell Marijuana. ShatterLabels.com is a service that helps cannabis investors and entrepreneurs to design, brand, print and create state approve packaging for the cannabis industry worldwide.