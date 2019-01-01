 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
50 Brown Oil Wax Extract Coin Envelopes 2.25" X 3.5" #1 California Prop 215 Rx Compliant #022

by Shatter Labels

$14.99MSRP

2.25 x 3.5" #1 Coin Envelope Size, Search Shatter Labels on Amazon for all available colors and size! CA Prop 215 Compliant Text SB 420 Sections 11362.5 & 11362.7 Of HSC in premium foil print Best used in combination with wax paper High Quality Stock Custom printing samples included with every order! Amount of samples may vary based on the size of your order, variety of samples depends on available stock there are no guarantees for samples.

ShatterLabelsStore.com operates in full compliance with all applicable state and local laws. ShatterLabelsStore.com is not a dispensary and does not sell Marijuana. ShatterLabels.com is a service that helps cannabis investors and entrepreneurs to design, brand, print and create state approve packaging for the cannabis industry worldwide.