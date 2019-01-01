 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Bernie's Kind Biscuits

by SDK Snacks

$18.00MSRP

About this product

Made with premium gluten-free ingredients including Bob’s Red Mill flour there is no reason humans can’t eat these but they are mostly delicious for pets. Veterinarian recommended, Bernie’s Kind Biscuits can help your furry friend with arthritis pain, hip dysplasia, old age, inflammation, heart murmur, Cushing’s Disease, hyperactivity, aggression, separation anxiety, Sundowner Syndrome, and other forms of stress. Each biscuit has 2.5mg of CBD. Because individuals react different to medicine, dosage is determined by tolerance, not size of pet.

About this brand

SDK Snacks Logo
Created by an enlightened woman in Portland, Oregon, SDK is delicious gluten-free cannabis snacks.