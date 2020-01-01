 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. 2:1 Dance World RSO 1g
Sativa

2:1 Dance World RSO 1g

by Shelby County Community Services

Shelby County Community Services Concentrates Solvent 2:1 Dance World RSO 1g

About this strain

Dance World

Dance World

Dance World is a high-CBD sativa strain bred by Royal Queen Seeds in Spain. A cross between Dancehall and Juanita La Lagrimosa, Dance World’s heritage stems primarily from Afghani and Mexican genetics. From its Dancehall parent, Dance World inherits active, uplifting effects that motivate productivity and a positive mindset. Earthy and spicy flavors dominate the palate, but subtle fruity notes bring Dance World sweet undertones. While Dance World shows its sativa genetics in its energetic effects, Dance World plants are more indica in stature and flower after just 8 weeks.

