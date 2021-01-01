 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Best Friend OG
Hybrid

Best Friend OG

by Shelby County Community Services

Write a review
Shelby County Community Services Cannabis Flower Best Friend OG

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Shelby County Community Services Logo
Shelby County Community Services

About this strain

Best Friend OG

Best Friend OG

Best Friend OG was bred by Jinxproof Genetics by crossing Hell's OG and Purple Haze. The two strains come together to create a sativa-dominant hybrid. Buds are olive green with orange pistils and smells of grapefruit with an OG funk. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review