Best Friend OG
Shelby County Community Services
About this strain
Best Friend OG was bred by Jinxproof Genetics by crossing Hell's OG and Purple Haze. The two strains come together to create a sativa-dominant hybrid. Buds are olive green with orange pistils and smells of grapefruit with an OG funk.
