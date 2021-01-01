 Loading…

Hybrid

CBD Blue Shark

by Shelby County Community Services

Shelby County Community Services Cannabis Flower CBD Blue Shark

Shelby County Community Services

About this strain

CBD Blue Shark

CBD Blue Shark
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Terpinolene

CBD Blue Shark by Barney’s Farm is a flavorful 1:1 CBD/THC cross of CBD Shark and Blue Cheese. These strains come together to offer consumers THC and CBD contents of 6.5%, which may help to reduce inflammation while improving mood and alleviating stress. CBD Blue Shark has a complex floral bouquet that contains hints of jasmine, berry, and cheese, making it a unique and challenging flavor palate. If growing this strain, note that it typically takes about 9 weeks to finish flowering.

 

