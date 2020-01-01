 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Chocolate Mint OG Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
Hybrid

Chocolate Mint OG Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by Shelby County Community Services

Shelby County Community Services Cannabis Pre-rolls Chocolate Mint OG Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Chocolate Mint OG

Chocolate Mint OG

Created by Humboldt Seed Organization, Chocolate Mint OG crosses Emerald OG with the famous Grandaddy Purple. Much like its parents, this strain has big dense buds. With a name as enticing as it sounds, deep flavors and aromas surround Chocolate Mint OG with its notes of chocolate, mint, pine, and spice. The exceptionally potent high is balanced, making this a great strain for experienced smokers who are read to take off. 

About this brand

Shelby County Community Services