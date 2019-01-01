 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Cherry Pie

Cherry Pie

by Shepherd’s Meadow Farm

Write a review
Shepherd’s Meadow Farm Cannabis Flower Cherry Pie
Shepherd’s Meadow Farm Cannabis Flower Cherry Pie
Shepherd’s Meadow Farm Cannabis Flower Cherry Pie
Shepherd’s Meadow Farm Cannabis Flower Cherry Pie

About this product

This sweet Cherry Pie expresses a terpene profile that's both earthy and pungent while still being extremely sweet and berry-forward. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs with a touch of purple, this strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The longer it's allowed to mature the deeper the purple expression. A strain that is both true to it's name and powerful this variety will surely be a favorite among both hardened and light smokers.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Cherry Pie Kush

Cherry Pie Kush

Cherry Pie Kush (not to be confused with Cherry Pie) is essentially a Cherry Pie cross of Durban Poison and Granddaddy Purple, infused with California native San Fernando Valley OG. Some folks claim this strain came before Cherry Pie and others say it’s a product of Cookie Fam’s famous lineage. With bright cerebral effects that make your limbs feel heavy, this strain functions as medical-grade all-day flower, soothing physical discomfort without being overly sedative. Expect earthy and tart notes that linger in the air and coat the palate in a pungent, velvety vapor.

About this brand

Shepherd’s Meadow Farm Logo
We are a small artisanal family farm in the heart of the Emerald Triangle. Utilizing organic farming methods, exclusive strains and zero pesticides we strive to sustainably produce some of the finest cannabis available. We always favor quality over quantity and with laboratory testing results validating these efforts, we feel we are succeeding in bringing connoisseur grade cannabis to market.