 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Wing Attack Plan R

Wing Attack Plan R

by Shepherd’s Meadow Farm

Write a review
Shepherd’s Meadow Farm Cannabis Flower Wing Attack Plan R

About this product

As with most ogkb phenotypes flavor notes show doughy cookies, citrus haze, lime and mixed tropical fruit. To many, it offers an ideal blend of cookies and haze, reminiscent of older pre-dutch haze flavor profiles. Hard EXTREMELY dense buds combine with exotic fruity flavors to create a truly breath taking stone. A rare gem, this specific phenotype expresses everything you could ask for in an indica; dense, sedating flowers with a premium blend of positive sativa characteristics like excellent node spacing.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Shepherd’s Meadow Farm Logo
We are a small artisanal family farm in the heart of the Emerald Triangle. Utilizing organic farming methods, exclusive strains and zero pesticides we strive to sustainably produce some of the finest cannabis available. We always favor quality over quantity and with laboratory testing results validating these efforts, we feel we are succeeding in bringing connoisseur grade cannabis to market.