Sativa

Lemon Thai

by Shift Cannabis

Shift Cannabis Cannabis Flower Lemon Thai

About this product

About this strain

Lemon Thai is great for those looking for a little extra creative spark. Originally produced by Dutch Flowers, Lemon Thai is a cross between a Thai sativa and a Hawaiian strain. Taking after its Thai parentage, the effects of this strain are extremely cerebral, allowing users to feel introspective, focused, and thoughtful. This strain features a pleasant lemony-mint taste and typically flowers in 10 weeks. Lemon Thai produces high yields both indoors and outdoors but appreciates a lot of space to grow.

About this brand

Dedicated to fueling your freedom to explore, we create products built for your next adventure.