 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Purple Reign Diamonds 1g

Purple Reign Diamonds 1g

by Shift Cannabis

Write a review
Shift Cannabis Concentrates Solvent Purple Reign Diamonds 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Purple Reign

Purple Reign

Combining Royal Purple Kush with a Royal Purple Kush x Recon OG cross, Purple Reign was created by the team at Ethos Genetics. A big producer with a fruity, grapefruit, and berry terpene profile, Purple Reign is as flavorful as it is pretty. Give this strain a shot next time you want a tasty treat to wind down with at the end of the day.

 

About this brand

Shift Cannabis Logo
Dedicated to fueling your freedom to explore, we create products built for your next adventure.