About this product

The slim and stunning L’Or Vaporizer is the latest in convenient wax consistency vaporization. It uses dual/single coil atomizers that combine the power of titanium coils with the potent flavor producing qualities of quartz rods. The L’Or comes equipped with an upgraded glass mouthpiece and a magnetic chamber cover for easy refilling. The battery uses a stream-lined single button system to cycle through three optimized temperature settings. Atmos and Tyga x Shine designed the L’Or with ease and efficiency in mind, creating the perfect compact vaporizer for the modern vaper. Features: Dual Quartz/Titanium Coil Single Quartz/Pure Titanium Coil Three Optimized Temperature Settings Easy Access Magnetic Chamber Cover Fits in Carrying Case While Assembled Size: h 5.61in, w .54in This Kit Includes: 1 – Dual Quartz/Titanium Coil 1 – Single Quartz/Pure Titanium Coil 1 – Glass Mouthpiece 1 – Magnetic Chamber Cover 1 – 650mAh Dual IC-Protected TC Lithium-Ion Battery ( Patent Protected Spring Loaded Connection ) 1 – Leather Carrying Case 1 – USB Charger 1 – Packing Tool 1 – User Manual