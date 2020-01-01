SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The slim and stunning L’Or Vaporizer is the latest in convenient wax consistency vaporization. It uses dual/single coil atomizers that combine the power of titanium coils with the potent flavor producing qualities of quartz rods. The L’Or comes equipped with an upgraded glass mouthpiece and a magnetic chamber cover for easy refilling. The battery uses a stream-lined single button system to cycle through three optimized temperature settings. Atmos and Tyga x Shine designed the L’Or with ease and efficiency in mind, creating the perfect compact vaporizer for the modern vaper. Features: Dual Quartz/Titanium Coil Single Quartz/Pure Titanium Coil Three Optimized Temperature Settings Easy Access Magnetic Chamber Cover Fits in Carrying Case While Assembled Size: h 5.61in, w .54in This Kit Includes: 1 – Dual Quartz/Titanium Coil 1 – Single Quartz/Pure Titanium Coil 1 – Glass Mouthpiece 1 – Magnetic Chamber Cover 1 – 650mAh Dual IC-Protected TC Lithium-Ion Battery ( Patent Protected Spring Loaded Connection ) 1 – Leather Carrying Case 1 – USB Charger 1 – Packing Tool 1 – User Manual
Be the first to review this product.