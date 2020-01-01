 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Shine® x TYGA Atmos® L'OR

by Shine Papers

The slim and stunning L’Or Vaporizer is the latest in convenient wax consistency vaporization. It uses dual/single coil atomizers that combine the power of titanium coils with the potent flavor producing qualities of quartz rods. The L’Or comes equipped with an upgraded glass mouthpiece and a magnetic chamber cover for easy refilling. The battery uses a stream-lined single button system to cycle through three optimized temperature settings. Atmos and Tyga x Shine designed the L’Or with ease and efficiency in mind, creating the perfect compact vaporizer for the modern vaper. Features: Dual Quartz/Titanium Coil Single Quartz/Pure Titanium Coil Three Optimized Temperature Settings Easy Access Magnetic Chamber Cover Fits in Carrying Case While Assembled Size: h 5.61in, w .54in This Kit Includes: 1 – Dual Quartz/Titanium Coil 1 – Single Quartz/Pure Titanium Coil 1 – Glass Mouthpiece 1 – Magnetic Chamber Cover 1 – 650mAh Dual IC-Protected TC Lithium-Ion Battery ( Patent Protected Spring Loaded Connection ) 1 – Leather Carrying Case 1 – USB Charger 1 – Packing Tool 1 – User Manual

Inventors of the worlds first 24k edible gold rolling papers, wraps and pre-rolled cones visit shinepapers.com to purchase