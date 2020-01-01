 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Shine® x TYGA Atmos® Pillar Gold Dry Herb Vaporizer

Shine® x TYGA Atmos® Pillar Gold Dry Herb Vaporizer

by Shine Papers

Write a review
Shine Papers Vaping Vape Pens Shine® x TYGA Atmos® Pillar Gold Dry Herb Vaporizer

$149.95MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Tyga x Shine have come together to create one of the most advanced dry herb vaporizers: The Atmos Pillar. The device is equipped with six optimized temperature settings to create pure and potent vapor, while the isolated airflow design ensures smoother, cleaner draws. It’s made with a scratch resistant hard anodized body, making it both durable and stylish. The Pillar uses an embedded ceramic heating chamber and includes a titanium waxy cup, giving vapers the option of using dry herbs as well as wax consistency products. The Pillar is a powerful and versatile vaporizer, making it a must have for any serious vaper. Features: Six Optimized Temperature Settings Smart Cool Surface Design Isolated Air Path for Cleaner Airflow Temperature Memory Includes Titanium Cup for Waxy Concentrates Size: h 5.08in, d 0.94in This Kit Includes: 1 – 1300mAh Pillar Device 1 – Titanium Waxy Cup 1 - USB Charger 1 - Cleaning Brush 1 - Packing Tool 1 - User Manual

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Shine Papers Logo
Inventors of the worlds first 24k edible gold rolling papers, wraps and pre-rolled cones visit shinepapers.com to purchase