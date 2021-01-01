 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Shrubss Broad Spectrum CBD +Melatonin Softgel Capsules

Shrubss Broad Spectrum CBD +Melatonin Softgel Capsules

by SHRUBSS.

Write a review
SHRUBSS. Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Shrubss Broad Spectrum CBD +Melatonin Softgel Capsules

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

SHRUBSS CBD Softgel Capsule has a dosage of 25 mg broad spectrum CBD. Our broad spectrum melatonin infused capsule, helps promote relaxation and sleep. Ingredients Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil, Chamomile Oil, Melatonin, Polysorbate Emulsifiers, Coconut Oil (MCT), Beta-Caryophyllene Terpene. Gelatin Shell (Bovine), Glycerin, Sorbitol and Water, Red 40 & 3, Yellow 5 & 6, Blue 1 & 2 FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTION How many softgels per bottle? There are 30 softgel capsules in each bottle. How does it work? Our team has taken the benefits of melatonin and paired it with the relaxing and calming effects of CBD. This high-efficiency formulation allows the nano-sized droplets of cannabidiol and melatonin to be quickly and easily absorbed into your body. Will it work right away? After you take 1 or 2 pills, you may start to experience a calming and relaxed sensation. As the CBD melatonin softgel works through your body, you may find yourself suddenly feeling very tired. Taking more than the recommended dose can lead to extreme fatigue the following day. Is there any THC in Shrubss softgels? Our softgels has ND-THC (non detectable THC), this information can be found on our 3rd party lab reports.

About this brand

SHRUBSS. Logo
At SHRUBSS, we share a clear purpose: helping people on their path to better health. Through high quality botanicals and clean organic products, we are pioneering a new approach to total health. We are passionate about making quality CBD products more accessible, simple and seamless, not only to help people get well, but to help them stay well in mind, body and spirit. Quick Facts About Our CBD Products: ND-THC (non detectable THC), Lab tested, Vegan friendly, Farm bill compliant, Animal cruelty free, Satisfaction or money back guarantee, Free standard shipping in the USA and USA grown.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review