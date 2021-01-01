About this product

SHRUBSS CBD Softgel Capsule has a dosage of 25 mg broad spectrum CBD. Our easy to swallow softgels are made using a patent pending water-soluble nano-emulsion technology. It's an easy on-the-go method for incorporating CBD into your health and wellness routine. Ingredients Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil, Polysorbate Emulsifiers, Coconut Oil (MCT), Beta-Caryophyllene (Terpene), Gelatin Shell (Bovine), Glycerin, Sorbitol and Water. FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS How many softgels per bottle? There are 30 softgel capsules in each bottle. Why are CBD softgel capsules popular? CBD capsules are small and easy to take. For individuals who take pills every morning, CBD oil capsules are a great and simple way to introduce CBD into your daily routine. Is there any THC in Shrubss softgels? Our softgels has ND-THC (non detectable THC), this information can be found on our 3rd party lab reports. When should I take Shrubss softgels? Our softgels can be taken in the AM or PM. Some people take them before bedtime as a sleeping aid, others take them after a workout session to help support recovery. Consistency is key for more optimal results.