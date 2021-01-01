 Loading…

Shrubss Broad Spectrum CBD Tincture - 1000mg - Peppermint

by SHRUBSS.

MEET OUR 1000MG TINCTURE Description Our 1000mg broad spectrum tincture is an all-purpose CBD supplement. It contains 33.3 MG of CBD per 1 mL (dropper) liquid. It's use is very versatile depending upon how much you dose. Our products are placed through rigorous third-party lab testing. Our premium ND-THC (non detectable THC) CBD formula can be an essential part of promoting calmness and a better quality of life. Ingredients Peppermint Flavor: Organic Coconut Oil (MCT), Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil, Peppermint Essential Oil QUICK FACTS ABOUT OUR CBD TINCTURE ND-THC (non detectable THC) Lab tested Vegan friendly Farm bill compliant Animal cruelty free Satisfaction or money back guarantee Free standard shipping in the USA USA grown

At SHRUBSS, we share a clear purpose: helping people on their path to better health. Through high quality botanicals and clean organic products, we are pioneering a new approach to total health. We are passionate about making quality CBD products more accessible, simple and seamless, not only to help people get well, but to help them stay well in mind, body and spirit. Quick Facts About Our CBD Products: ND-THC (non detectable THC), Lab tested, Vegan friendly, Farm bill compliant, Animal cruelty free, Satisfaction or money back guarantee, Free standard shipping in the USA and USA grown.

