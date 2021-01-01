Shrubss Broad Spectrum CBD Tincture - 1000mg - Peppermint
About this product
MEET OUR 1000MG TINCTURE Description Our 1000mg broad spectrum tincture is an all-purpose CBD supplement. It contains 33.3 MG of CBD per 1 mL (dropper) liquid. It's use is very versatile depending upon how much you dose. Our products are placed through rigorous third-party lab testing. Our premium ND-THC (non detectable THC) CBD formula can be an essential part of promoting calmness and a better quality of life. Ingredients Peppermint Flavor: Organic Coconut Oil (MCT), Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil, Peppermint Essential Oil QUICK FACTS ABOUT OUR CBD TINCTURE ND-THC (non detectable THC) Lab tested Vegan friendly Farm bill compliant Animal cruelty free Satisfaction or money back guarantee Free standard shipping in the USA USA grown
About this brand
SHRUBSS.
