Glookies (Girl Scout Cookie Forum Cut x GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4)

by Sierra Green

Bred in house with our GSC forum cut & a proprietary GG#4 seed this combo is ALL TIME and not for the light weights. The initial flavor is filled with a deep sweet GSC punch followed by a gassy zing from the GG#4 that peel's your eye's open for the days adventure. Total THC tests at 23-26%

GSC

GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, is an OG Kush and Durban Poison hybrid cross whose reputation grew too large to stay within the borders of its California homeland. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. A little goes a long way with this hybrid, whose THC heights have won GSC numerous Cannabis Cup awards. Patients needing a strong dose of relief, however, may look to GSC for severe pain, nausea, and appetite loss.

There are several different phenotypes of the GSC strain including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC, which exhibit some variation in appearance and effect. Typically, however, GSC expresses its beauty in twisting green calyxes wrapped in purple leaves and fiery orange hairs. Patients and consumers looking to cultivate this cannabis staple themselves should wait 9 to 10 weeks for their indoor plants to finish flowering.

Sierra Green is a Tier 1, indoor, Craft Grow located on 12 acres in Lake Stevens. We are currently the only I-502 production/processing facility operating out of an actual house! Having smaller controlled environments allows us to manipulate and cater to specific strains that we cultivate and that guarantees a Top Shelf product for the consumer 100% of the time. Coming from a medical background in cannabis cultivation means that not only have we been doing this since medical began but we actually care about the final product and the consumer enjoying it. At Sierra Green we are very particular about the strains we offer and in order to hit the market they must hold up to our expectations and meet the highest of standards in Flavor, Aroma, Effect, and Visual Appeal.