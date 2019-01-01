 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Silicone Hand Spoon Pipe 3"

by Silicone Hand Pipes | Online Smoke Shop

About this product

SILICONE HAND SPOON PIPE 3" WITH GLASS BOWL This is a nice little silicone hand spoon pipe that measures 3 inches in length. This pipe includes a glass bowl that has a built in screen. This is a cool little travel pipe that has that classic spoon pipe design. There are multiple colors available for this one. Pipe Features 3 inch silicone hand pipe made from high quality material Spoon Pipe Color: varies Includes glass bowl Durable Good for on the go

About this brand

#1 Online Smoke Shop for Silicone Hand Pipes & Water Pipes SiliconeHandPipes.com is an Online Smoke Shop based out of Southern California. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with great silicone hand pipes and water pipes at awesome prices. In our online smoke shop you will find silicone bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, hand pipes, nectar collectors, and other smoking accessories available for sale. Silicone hand pipes and water pipes have many benefits associated with them and are great alternatives to the traditional glass pipe. They are incredibly durable and are an ideal travel companion. Whether you are looking for a small silicone pipe, or big bong, or something in between, we got you covered. We have a wide variety of silicone hand pipes and water pipes available ranging in price, size, and function.