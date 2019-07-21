joshpp29
on July 21st, 2019
super good function, no water splash
$39.99MSRP
Silicone Recycler Dab Rig 5" Recycler dab rigs in general function very well, and this one is no different. This silicone dab rig features a recycler and stands about 5 inches tall. This rig comes apart so you are easily able to get inside to clean it. The joint size on this one is 14mm and all orders included a 100% quartz banger. DAB RIG FEATURES Silicone dab rig 5 inches tall Banger included
