 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Auto Pilot

Auto Pilot

by Silver Rain CBD

Write a review
Silver Rain CBD Cannabis Flower Auto Pilot
Silver Rain CBD Cannabis Flower Auto Pilot
Silver Rain CBD Cannabis Flower Auto Pilot
Silver Rain CBD Cannabis Flower Auto Pilot

$39.95MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The aroma is musky with a final of parsley and pepper. Grown in: Southern Oregon CBD: 12.2% Delta-9 THC: 0.1% Total THC: 0.3% All Silver Rain products comply with Oregon Department of Agriculture and US Federal limits of under .3% Delta9-THC.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Silver Rain CBD Logo
All Silver-Rain Products are proudly made in the U.S.