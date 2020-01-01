About this product

Nature's beauty potion in a jar! Many have described the anti-aging and skin rejuvenating properties of the Silver Rain Beauty Face Cream as surreal, beyond their wildest imagination. The cream is a blend of some of nature's most potent herbs, oils, and of course American-grown, full-spectrum CBD. The Silver Rain beauty face cream offers anti-inflammatory, anti-aging, and skin rejuvenating properties all in one jar. Our beauty cream is the perfect choice for individuals seeking a creamier, silky skin. The Silver Rain CBD beauty face cream anti-inflammatory properties offers immense benefits to the skin and this makes it a suitable option for acne-prone skin. The cream has some significant skin-soothing and repair properties: The Silver Rain beauty face cream helps to create a balancing effect on the flow of your skin’s oil giving you an even skin tone. The cream helps to lessen visible signs of aging by counteracting free-radical damage, and inflammation. The Silver Rain beauty face cream visibly diminishes issues like wrinkles, skin dullness, and ruddy skin tone. Its substantial skin-calming and skin-normalizing effects can help minimize issues related to skin sensitivity, including redness and reactivity. Ingredients (600mg/oz) % of Formula): Distilled Water, Organic Ethanol (from sugar cane), Olive Emulsifiers, Carthamus tinctorius (Safflower) oil, Argan oil, Rosehip Oil, Broad spectrum CBD oil @ 75.65%, Glycerin, Sunflower Lecithin, Rosamox, Tocobiol, Xanthan Gum, Boswelia seratta (Frankincense) oil, Vanilla planifolia (Vanilla) oil, Cymbopogon flexuosus (Lemongrass) oil, Leptospermum scoparium (Manuka) oil, Copaifera officinalis (Copaiba) oil, Melaleuca quinquenervia (Nerolina) oil, Pelargonium graveolens (Rose Geranium) oil, Aloe vera (Aloe), Citrus paradisi (Grapefruit) oil. How to Use: Apply a generous amount to your face and rub it in, in slow circular motions. THC: This product contains less than 0.3% THC.