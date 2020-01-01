 Loading…
Freedom Promo

by Silver Rain CBD

Our latest promo offers you the fast-acting pain relief of Silver Rain Freedom drops with a bonus! For a limited time, an order of our Freedom tincture will include two free masks made to N-95 specifications. Filtr, a leading expert in cleanroom science and air filtration technology, proudly manufactures their Hope 220 masks in the USA. These top-of-the-line masks will remain sturdy even after multiple uses, keeping you protected from airborne particles for the long run. But that’s not all! On top of receiving two free Hope 220 masks, our promo includes a 20% discount on the Freedom drops. That’s right! For only $71.95 you’ll get a full 1oz bottle of Freedom drops, and two free Hope 220 masks made to N-95 specifications! Order today before this special offer runs out!

All Silver-Rain Products are proudly made in the U.S.