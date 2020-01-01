About this product

Activate Wellness! Activate the power of full-spectrum CBD for relief from aches and pains. The Silver Rain Relief cream is a perfect blend of CBD and organic oils. This relief mix combines American grown, full-spectrum CBD with pure organic soothing oils and menthol to give a fast relief from sore, inflamed muscles and joint pains. Our relief cream packs a lot of punch in its small 2 ounces packaging. Each 2 ounces bottle contains 1200 mg of pure CBD, offering a full blast of relief that is almost instant. It guarantees a rich experience that permeates your skin to reach where you need it the most, giving you the opportunity to live your best life free from pain. Key Features: • The Silver Rain Relief cream is lightweight and non-greasy. • It is smooth and gentle on your skin. • Pesticide free • The cream is transdermal: meaning it is fully absorbed through all layers of the skin to the blood stream to deliver fast-acting effects as well as a soothing therapy. Bask in the feeling of wellness! Ingredients (600mg/oz) % of Formula): Distilled Water, Organic Ethanol (from sugar cane), Olive Emulsifiers, Carthamus tinctorius (Safflower) oil, Argan oil, Rosehip Oil, Broad spectrum CBD oil @ 75.65%, Arnica Montana (Arnica) infused olive oil, Glycerin, Citrus reticulata (Tangerine) oil, Sunflower Lecithin, Rosamox, Tocobiol, Xanthan Gum, Boswelia seratta (Frankincense) oil, Commiphora myrrha (Myrrh) oil, Lavendula Augustifolia (Lavender) oil, Aloe vera (Aloe), Curcuma longa (Turmeric) oil. How to use: Apply as needed on sore or inflamed muscles and joints. It can be used on temples, behind ears and the base of the neck to target the top pressure point areas. *Avoid sensitive skin areas and open wounds* THC: This product contains less than 0.3% THC.